The Most Tripped Out Photos of Desert Daze 2018, Man

Desert Daze is where cool people go to see the best music in the world—less a festival than a weekend-long choose-your-own-adventure shrouded in oozing psychedelic light shows, otherworldly, interactive art installations, and sounds attuned to the light in the sky. At any given moment, you might find yourself having a snack with Steve Albini; sharing a cigarette with a stranger as My Bloody Valentine pummels the sand beneath your feet; drinking mai tais in a domed white living room on the beach; or enjoying a sunset swim soundtracked Kevin Morby’s “Harlem River” on the stage behind you. All of which is to say, if you left early after Friday night’s flash lightning storm forced the festival to shut down mid-Tame Impala, you messed up.



This year’s edition showcased an expertly-curated lineup of art and psych rock from around the world, featuring shoegaze legends like MBV, Slowdive, and Mercury Rev, the ferocity of Shellac and Earthless, Japan geniuses Kikagaku Moyo, and the fest’s own undersung JJUUJJUU—to name just a few. Our photographer Cody Lynch was on the ground capturing all the magic and madness. Get a glimpse into Desert Daze 2018 below.