​Desert Daze, the festival that takes place in Joshua Tree this coming October, has added some new artists to an already jam-packed bill. We can exclusively reveal that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, METZ, Al Lover’s Dronal Dissonance, and Les Sins​ (Toro y Moi DJ se​t). So curious to hear what Andrew WK’s keynote address will be!

Check out the full line up below.

