Desert Daze Adds My Bloody Valentine, Julia Holter, and More to 2018 Lineup

Man, the goods just keep coming with Desert Daze. Today Noisey is pleased to announce the third phase of the SoCal psyche rock extravaganza’s lineup, featuring an additional headliner, new side programming, and a lot more.

First, grab your earplugs, because My Bloody Valentine is coming through to headline and quite literally shake things up. They’ll be joined by new sets from greats Shellac, Julia Holter with a string section and orchestra, Gum (solo project of Tame Impala’s Jay Watson), Ian Svenonius’ Escape-ism, and Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers.

The fest will also include a speaking event with Steve Albini, lectures on high magick, and more mind-bending programming to be announced.

Thursday night arrival has also been added for campers that want to set up before the main program begins; details about Early Arrival Passes will be available on the festival website.

Desert Daze 2018 Lineup

PHASE III TRANSMISSION

Tame Impala

My Bloody Valentine

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Death Grips

Mercury Rev perform Deserter’s Songs

Warpaint

Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS …

Shellac

Ty Segall & White Fence

Earth perform The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats (North American Exclusive)

Damien Echols High Magick

Chelsea Wolfe

Connan Mockasin

Beak> (Geoff Barrow of Portishead)

A Place To Bury Strangers

Shannon & The Clams

Kevin Morby

Preoccupations

Malcolm Mooney of CAN

Hinds

King Khan & The Shrines

Pond

Julia Holter

DAKHABRAKHA

Earthless

Kikagaku Moyo

Boogarins

Wand

GUM

Follakzoid

Bedouine

Escape-ism

All Them Witches

The Holydrug Couple

Ex-Cult

True Widow

Imarhan

Sons Of Kemet

Cut Worms

JJUUJJUU

Ulrika Spacek

Here Lies Man

Mary Lattimore

Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers

Hand Habits

Sextile

Tropa Magica

Gladys Lazer

Mannequin Pussy

Cat Scan

Opening Ceremonies with Ian Svenonius

Talks Program Featuring: Steve Albini + More