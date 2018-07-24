Desert Daze Adds My Bloody Valentine, Julia Holter, and More to 2018 Lineup

Man, the goods just keep coming with Desert Daze. Today Noisey is pleased to announce the third phase of the SoCal psyche rock extravaganza’s lineup, featuring an additional headliner, new side programming, and a lot more.
First, grab your earplugs, because My Bloody Valentine is coming through to headline and quite literally shake things up. They’ll be joined by new sets from greats Shellac, Julia Holter with a string section and orchestra, Gum (solo project of Tame Impala’s Jay Watson), Ian Svenonius’ Escape-ism, and Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers.
The fest will also include a speaking event with Steve Albini, lectures on high magick, and more mind-bending programming to be announced.
Thursday night arrival has also been added for campers that want to set up before the main program begins; details about Early Arrival Passes will be available on the festival website.
Desert Daze 2018 Lineup
PHASE III TRANSMISSION
Tame Impala
My Bloody Valentine
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Death Grips
Mercury Rev perform Deserter’s Songs
Warpaint
Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS …
Shellac
Ty Segall & White Fence
Earth perform The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats (North American Exclusive)
Damien Echols High Magick
Chelsea Wolfe
Connan Mockasin
Beak> (Geoff Barrow of Portishead)
A Place To Bury Strangers
Shannon & The Clams
Kevin Morby
Preoccupations
Malcolm Mooney of CAN
Hinds
King Khan & The Shrines
Pond
Julia Holter
DAKHABRAKHA
Earthless
Kikagaku Moyo
Boogarins
Wand
GUM
Follakzoid
Bedouine
Escape-ism
All Them Witches
The Holydrug Couple
Ex-Cult
True Widow
Imarhan
Sons Of Kemet
Cut Worms
JJUUJJUU
Ulrika Spacek
Here Lies Man
Mary Lattimore
Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
Hand Habits
Sextile
Tropa Magica
Gladys Lazer
Mannequin Pussy
Cat Scan
Opening Ceremonies with Ian Svenonius
Talks Program Featuring: Steve Albini + More