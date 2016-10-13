Desiigner and Ty Dolla $ign Join Pusha T on New Song, “Circles”

​Following the release of yesterday’s “H.G.T.V.”​ video, G.O.O.D Music president Pusha T is back with a new track today titled “Circles” which features Desiigner and Ty Dolla $ign​. Both Desiigner and Ty Dolla $ign handle the hook and ad libs while Pusha raps over drowsy production.

Pusha T appeared on “Jet” on Desiigner’s debut project, New English, this year. With “Circles” and “H.G.T.V.,” it seems that the Virginia rapper could be set to release his King Push album soon. Listen to the track below.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter​.