Desiigner Has Finally Granted Our Wish for the Full Version of “Timmy Turner”

Desiigner’s “Timmy Turner” may be one of the most ingeniously marketed rap singles in recent memory, first revealed as his oddly haunting XXL freestyle, then teased as a video of him and Kanye’s right-hand man Mike Dean playing a snippet of the full song. Slowly, people got excited for this weird almost-nonsense, and fan remixes and art began to surface. The hype has been real for a while, and now “Timmy Turner” has been granted to us by our fairy godparents at G.O.O.D. Music.

As you’d expect, it’s a dark, trundling club banger, and Desiigner’s hook is still a clever piece of melodicism. However, it’s a meandering, sludgy listen, even if Mike Dean’s typically dark and layered production does sound really impressive. A late-stage key change is surprising and kind of pretty, even if it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Then again, nothing about this release has made sense so you might as well enjoy this song because you’ll probably be hearing it a lot soon. Listen to “Timmy Turner” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer.