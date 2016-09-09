UPDATE: Desiigner Released After Having Two of Four Felony Charges Dropped



Photo via Desiigner on Instagram

Desiigner was reportedly arrested and charged with drugs and weapons felonies in New York City last night. TMZ report that he and four others who were in the car with him were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of drugs with intent to sell, criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred after a “road rage incident” between Desiigner and the driver of an SUV who called 911 alleging that the rapper pointed a gun at him. Though the driver of the SUV left the scene, he apparently took down Desiigner’s license number and reported it to police. They found the car shortly afterwards and discovered a number of loose pills in the center console, says TMZ.

Desiigner and the four other people in the car with him at the time were arrested on the same charges. All five remain in custody.

Noisey reached out to Def Jam, Desiigner’s label, but did not receive an immediate response.

UPDATE SETPEMBER 10, 12:10 PM: TMZ report that Desiigner was arraigned and then released this morning after having two felony charges against him dropped. The District Attorney dropped the charges of felony possession of a loaded gun and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The charges for felony possession of a controlled substance and menacing remain on the table though, as TMZ notes, “It’s unclear why the menacing charge is still on the table since it was based on him waiving a gun at the other driver.”

