PREMIERE: Here’s a Live Version of Desiigner’s “Panda” Complete with Actual Pandas and Anime Flash Cards

If there was one issue with Desiigner’s video for “Panda” it was the troubling lack of actual pandas. Thankfully, production team 88 Rising have remedied this with a nearly 30-second infomercial about the beauty and eloquence of the endangered “big bear cat.” As well as newly revised live footage of Desiigner, rapping about broads in Atlanta while a harem of women sit behind him—in China?

The G.O.O.D. music rapper puts on an unusually reserved set while Mandarin subtitles kindly translate his lyrics for international audiences and some of the most colourful motivational posters about lean and firearms we’ve ever seen flash through the video. If there is one takeaway from all of this it’s that, pandas will, hopefully, never die and neither will this song. Watch the fantastic video and aforementioned posters below.

Jabbari Weekes prefers to call Pandas by their original name “big bear cat.” Follow him on Twitter.