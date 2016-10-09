Desiigner Previews New Track “Outlet” on OVO Sound Radio

Last night’s OVO Sound Radio came in strong, bringing in Boi-1da and Vinylz for guest mixes. The lineup inevitably brought out some exclusives, not least a frantic new Joyner Lucas cut, “Tapdance,” with the two producers sharing the mixing desk. That’s worth listening to:

But the headlines will go to Desiigner, whose new track “Outlet” appeared out of the blue. The track sees the rapper veer away from the 80s-inspired dark pop of “Timmy Turner” and return to the unashamed trap hit-making of “Panda” with a familiar, though still earth-shattering beat. There’s some nice big horns on there too. It simmers for a while, Desiigner finding his flow. Eventually, he jumps in: “”Got that Ruger on me / Jeweler on me / Mulah on me / Buddha on me / You be talkin’ shit, got that boss shit / Boss machine / Hold all the crack somewhere / You might as well go lay down then / That’s that old shit, bold shit / Back, I swear.”

It’s the first hint of new music we’ve heard from Desiigner since his arrest and incredibly excitable release​ a few weeks back. That there’s only a couple minutes worth of audio, and only one verse to show for it, suggests that “Outlet” will likely see a more full release in time. Until then, check it out below.



