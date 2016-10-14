Desiigner Releases Official Kanye West “Tiimmy Turner” Remix, Still Better Than the Original

When we first heard the Kanye West-featuring remix of Desiigner’s “Tiimmy Turner” at the beginning of last month, we were relieved. It was, we said​, “exactly what this should’ve been in the first place,” far from the original that “[revelled] it’s all its excess and celebrity cameos with the heart destroyed.”

In short, the mix was pared down, relieved of its overbearing synths and maximalism. And Kanye called himself Steve Jobs. Now we’ve got the official audio of the track instead of the radio rip we had back then. It’s a great chance to use that photo of Desiigner imitating a grimacing emoji; but it’s also worth re-listening to the track below.

Videos by VICE



