BYOBullhorn: Here’s Desiigner on a Megaphone at a BBQ

Watching Desiigner totally lose his shit to “Panda” is pretty great. He dances like he’s four cans of Red Bull deep, like a used car lot AirDancer desperately trying to dab. And the dude has an almost impossible amount of energy. Sometimes he goes so hard that he barfs. But it might have been fair to assume that his perpetual motion depended on an audience’s reaction, some sort of feedback loop of energy.

Well, not so. Because here’s a video of Desiigner going harder than ever, but this time it’s on a local basketball court somewhere in Brooklyn, using a megaphone as his only amplification. The megaphone, as an object, is more unwieldy than a microphone. But Desiigner does not care about this, or is perhaps unaware. Nor does he seem to be bothered by the backdrop of people looking glum while holding their iPhones up to film him. No, provide Desiigner with an object smaller and less massive than an actual panda and he will shout words into it and juggle it like a hot potato. A chinchilla? Yeah. A children’s tricycle? Definitely. A delicate and beautiful miniature bonsai tree? Probably.

