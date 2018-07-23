Desiigner wants to spread the love in his dictatorship, Desiignertopia

If you want to immigrate to Desiigner’s dictatorship, you’ll need to start practicing your Fortnite skills — it’s the national pastime of Desiignertopia.

You’re also going to want to develop a taste for seafood. “It’s gotta be a land of seafood eaters,” Desiigner explains.

The “Life of Desiigner” rapper and producer sat down with VICE News to give us some insider information about the inner workings of his dictatorship, from its positive propaganda to what he’s teaching in his schools.

