Desiree Akhavan on Directing Films About Queer Teen Angst

Personally, I hate getting out of bed. Truly, I really hate it. I do get out of bed to go to work, but I get right back in bed as soon as I get home, and then I just order noodles and that’s my life. My name’s Diana Tourjée, and I love bed so much that we decided that I should just work from bed, too. “In Bed With Diana Tourjée” is a new series we created to remind us of what it’s like to be lazy and intimate, to connect with the sisterhood we once shared at sleepovers when we were kids, all while exploring the work of cultural figures we love.

Last time I curled up next to Alia Shawkat, a funny and talented filmmaker who had just made a movie named after female smegma. In this episode, I got in bed with Desiree Akhavan, a filmmaker who recently adapted a book, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, into a movie. Akhavan’s movie stars Chloë Grace Moretz and won the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury for dramatic American film. It follows a teenage girls (Moretz) through her experience at a gay conversion therapy camp in the 1990’s, drawing on Akhavan’s experience with rehab facilities and art therapy to tell an emotional coming-of-age narrative about finding love while finding yourself.

Videos by VICE

Plus Akhavan and I got sneak-attacked by a robotic vacuum and played with an unnecessary bowl of fruit loops. Enjoy the show.