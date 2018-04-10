Looooooool: “Despacito” Reached 5 Billion YouTube Views, And Then Hackers Deleted It

The music video for “Despacito” recently reached five billion views on YouTube, which, you’ll agree, is a very large amount of views, for which Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are to be congratulated. Congrats, guys. But, because this is the internet, obviously some hackers have now deleted it, along with a number of other VEVO videos by artists like Shakira, Selena Gomez, and Drake, from YouTube. Although, fair play, because that is probably quite difficult. Congrats to you lot too. Fair play.

If you search “Despacito” on YouTube at the minute, the first result is now the official audio for the Justin Bieber remix version of the track, rather than the music video, which had previously been the top hit. The video was also initially renamed with the names of the hackers:

This is the first time I get to see a @YouTube account compromised ( @LuisFonsi's) and a title changed on his 5-billion-views' hit, "#Despacito". pic.twitter.com/4UHUf02Ty2 — Gianluca Varisco (@gvarisco) April 10, 2018

For a while, as the BBC note, the video’s cover image, taken from Spanish TV show Money Heist, showed masked figures pointing guns at the camera, which is Very Hacker. And now, though the videos appear to be slowly getting back to normal, it is probably a helpful reminder for YouTube to give their security a once-over.

UPDATE 11/04/2018: A YouTube spokesperson contacted us with the following statement:

“After seeing unusual upload activity on a handful of VEVO channels, we worked quickly with our partner to disable access while they investigate the issue.”



VEVO added, “Vevo can confirm that a number of videos in its catalogue were subject to a security breach, which has now been contained. We are working to reinstate all videos affected and our catalogue to be restored to full working order. We are continuing to investigate the source of the breach.”

We also note that YouTube more broadly was not affected by this issue, which appeared to be localised to a small number of Vevo accounts.

