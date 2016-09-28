The World’s First Zero Gravity Music Festival Takes Place Next Week

Imagine, for a second, if you can, experiencing zero gravity. Consider, for a moment, if you can, exactly how it feels to be lifted from your very self, away from the very thing that ties you to the earth. As you rise up and up, overcome with weightlessness, you’ll feel a kind of freedom that can only come from circumnavigating something so huge, so important. It’d be a bit like getting a Nando’s black card, I imagine. Or being told you’re exempt from council tax for life.

Now, imagine if while you’re there in this new gravity-free world you’ve been thrust into, that it wasn’t just you and your thoughts beaming about. Imagine if you were in the midst of the world’s first zero-gravity music festival. That might, initially at least, sound like the kind of thing you’d hear Elon Musk saying because he hadn’t been in the news for twenty minutes. Except, and we can barely believe it either, it’s really happening. There really is going to be a festival up there above our heads. And it’s happening next week. Just outside Las Vegas.

Beer brewers Desperados have teamed up with some of the most knowledgeable bass-heads around to create and curate a once in a lifetime experience that culminates in a few lucky souls getting to go in one of those planes you’ve seen on Blue Peter. The sort of plane that reaches such heights all the passengers, taking a quick break from reading the in-flight magazine of course, experience the space-like sensation of zero-gravity.

For an event they’re describing as a “Bass Drop” they’ve worked with neuroscientist, Daniel Levitin and DJ group, the Barong Family to create what they’re describing as, “an unprecedented flight combining music, lights and weightlessness 20,000ft above the Nevada desert, to achieve a bass experience never felt before.” No, this isn’t science fiction.

Watch the promo video below and immediately ring the nice people at HSBC to see if they’ll lend you to money to hop aboard. Worth a shot, isn’t it?

Head here for more information on the flight.