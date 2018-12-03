“Despicable”: Minneapolis mayor condemns racist Christmas tree put up by cops

Police precincts across America are putting baubles on Christmas trees and stringing up tinsel. But over in Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct, two police officers took things in a different direction by adorning their tree with racist items that even drew condemnation from the mayor.

The tree was dressed with items including a Newport cigarette pack, police tape, an empty cup from Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor and a bag of Takis, according to a photo of the tree that began circulating on social media late last week.

“It’s a modern-day version of a dog whistle, tainted with racism, specifically against the African-American community,” civil rights activist Ron Edwards told the Star Tribune. The two officers involved have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat who made police reform a central tenet of his campaign platform in 2017, released a statement condemning the officers’ actions.

“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis,” Frey said. “The inappropriate decorations were taken down. The officer was both disciplined and coached. There will be cultural sensitivity training and a community outreach event planned.”

Frey also vowed to pursue more severe punishment. “The offending party will be fired before the day is over,” Frey wrote. “Shifting the culture of the police department requires swift and decisive action.”

According to the Star Tribune, the mayor’s spokesperson later released a statement clarifying his earlier statement, and acknowledging the fact that the officers involved were entitled to due process, which includes a formal investigation into the incident.

Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct was already on thin ice when it came to establishing community trust. In 2015, the precinct’s officers fatally shot Jamar Clark, an unarmed black man, sparking citywide protesters organized by Black Lives Matter. Neither of the two officers involved was charged.

Cover image: A man pauses on his bike while passing through the protests outside the 4th Precinct police station November 20, 2015 in Minneapolis. Activists are keeping up pressure for more information about the shooting death of Jamar Clark by a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)