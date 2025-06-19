Despite the Hate, Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is the Top Rap Album Out Right Now

Lil Wayne surprised and thrilled fans everywhere a couple of weeks ago when he dropped his newest album, Tha Carter VI. And while the feedback hasn’t necessarily been overly positive for long-time lovers of the Tha Carter series, the newest installment is further proof of Wayne’s ability to dominate the charts. According to Billboard, Weezy is debuting at number one on the outlet’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, as of June 21, with 108,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the tracking week of June 6-12.

“Of Tha Carter VI’s starting sum, streaming activity contributes 73,000 units — equaling 97.06 million official on-demand audio and video streams of its songs,” Billboard adds, of the breakdown. “Album sales deliver another 34,000 units, while track-equivalent album activity brings in the remaining 1,000 units. (One unit equals the following levels of consumption: one album sale, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams for a song on the album.)”

Videos by VICE

Notably, the outlet also points out that Tha Carter VI is Lil Wayne’s 11th No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, a streak that includes the previous five Carter projects, as the first installment, Tha Carter (2004), was just shy of the milestone, peaking at No. 2 on the list.

Play video

Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter VI on June 6 and it features guests like Jelly Roll, BigXThaPlug, 2 Chainz, MGK, Wyclef Jean, and U2 frontman Bono on the song “The Days,” which was the first tease of Weezy’s new music in a promo for the June 5th NBA Finals game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I pledge allegiance to what I believe in/ Live to fight another day,” Weezy raps on the track. “I ain’t getting younger, but I’m getting better/ No time to waste that’s another man’s treasure/ They say every dog has hit day.” Bono is then heard belting out the hook: “These are the days.”

“Basketball’s been in my blood since day one, so to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of Tha Carter VI for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor,” Weezy said in a news release statement on partnering with ESPN to tease Tha Carter VI. “My music and the NBA are vibin’ on the same frequency because it’s perfect timing for fans to hear Tha Carter VI on the game’s grandest stage.”

Tha Carter VI is out now, and you can click here to check out which song from the album we chose for New Music Friday.