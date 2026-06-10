Destiny 2 Hits Over 800k Players In Final Update As Players Try to Save It

Destiny 2 has reportedly gained over 800k active players for its final update. Destiny fans around the world have turned out to play the Monument of Triumph patch in a last-ditch effort to save the Bungie franchise. If accurate, Destiny 2 has now had eight times as many players as Marathon in recent months.

Screenshot: Bungie

According to Popularity Report, a site that tracks users across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, Destiny 2 reportedly reached a staggering 808,842 active players on June 9th. Following the release of the final D2 patch, players logged into the Bungie live-service game in record numbers. The push was largely fueled by a “server slam” protest from Destiny fans, who were hoping it would change Sony PlayStation’s mind about making Destiny 3.

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On Steam Charts, Destiny 2 managed to reach 167,867 peak active players after the final update was released. While some were initially disappointed with those numbers, it should be pointed out that the majority of Destiny 2’s player base has always been on console. Based on Popularity Report’s latest chart updates, here is how the current Destiny 2 numbers break down by platform:

PlayStation (PS4, PS5) – 40.15%

– 40.15% Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S) – 31.22%

– 31.22% Steam (PC) – 27.3%

Screenshot: Popularity Report

If accurate, Popularity Report claims that Destiny 2 reached a peak player count of over 808k active users across all platforms. That total number might also go even higher as we approach the weekend, as many D2 players have work and school during the week.

Destiny 3 Petition Nears 400k Signatures

Screenshot: Bungie

As we previously reported, Bungie fans around the world have recently created a Destiny 3 petition. However, since we wrote about it, the Destiny 3 petition now has over 376,185 signatures. According to the campaign, players are asking Sony to continue supporting the Bungie franchise with the development of Destiny 3.

The latest Destiny 2 player numbers are also tied to this campaign, as the Destiny community organized a “server slam” for June 9th. With the petition now nearing 400k signatures, and D2 reportedly reaching over 800k active players, the community is certainly showing out for the game’s final update.

Destiny 2 Player Count Is Over 8 Times Higher Than Marathon

Screenshot: SteamDB

Comparing total player numbers is a bit tricky here, as we don’t have Marathon console data. However, recent reports claim that 70% of the extraction shooter’s active player base is on PC. So based on that figure, Steam Charts shows that Marathon has only reached 88,337 peak players in the last three months.

Even if you factor in console players, that is a pretty stark contrast when compared to Destiny 2’s recent 808,842 peak. Destiny would roughly have 8 to 10 times more active players than the extraction shooter this month alone.

Screenshot: Bungie

Although I should point out that we are assuming Popularity Report’s numbers are accurate. Plus, Destiny 2 drew in a lot of returning players, specifically because of its final update. These incredible numbers aren’t likely to hold past this month. Still, it’s interesting that Marathon Season 2 has seemingly failed to move the needle as many had hoped. And clearly, many players still want more Destiny.