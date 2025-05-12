‘Destiny 2’ Is Getting Two New Expansions in 2025 as Part of Their Year of Prophecy

As some of you know, I have a complicated relationship with Destiny 2. But they may have just cracked me over the head with something that will get me to slightly consider coming back. This year, Bungie is releasing two expansions, starting with Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate on July 15th and ending with the Star Wars-themed Renegades in December 2025.

‘D2: The Edge of Fate’

Play video

I know I’m way behind on the story of Destiny 2, but I am very intrigued with what’s being shown just in the cinematic trailer. I’ve always felt the game was better off story-wise when you felt some level of danger. Being the unstoppable, legendary Guardian is cool for a little bit, but you gotta make me feel like I’m pushing up against something. The cinematic trailer gives me that feeling, and I think for those who left the game wanting more from the story, this could be something to pull you back in.

Videos by VICE

The gameplay trailer is classic Bungie, but is that a morph ball-style Hunter ability I see? You will not get this Warlock back; I won’t let it happen, no matter how much fun Shaun seems to be having playing the game. But some of those guns… nope, I can’t do it. No matter how much the story is pulling me in with this “tracking a signal to the edge of the system” trope. I’m generally a sucker for those. I can’t help it.

THE ‘STAR WARS’-INSPIRED ‘rENEGADES’ IS COMING DECEMBER 2025

Play video

Welp, you got me, Bungie. You did the one thing that will, at a minimum, get me to see what you’re working with. They’ve partnered with Lucasfilm to bring a taste of the “Galaxy Far, Far Away” to the Destiny 2 galaxy. And here’s an even more interesting quote from Bungie’s “This Week in Destiny” post:

“From our Assistant Game Director, Robbie Stevens. ‘Rest assured, Guardians – everything in Renegades is in-canon for the Destiny universe. But we’re leaning into the aesthetic, tone and vibe of Star Wars to tell a Destiny story with Destiny characters.’”

Yeah, that did it. In-canon Destiny story with Star Wars as an aesthetic backdrop? Give me all of that. Shaun, Cade Gang? I’ll see y’all in December. I mean, look at that trailer. There’s a blaster and a lightsaber. These better not be limited-time items, either. I wanna keep them. In between there, I’ll play hoping that Bungie has smoothed out some of the issues I had with the overall loop. But for a month, you guys got me back.