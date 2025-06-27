‘Destiny 2’ The Edge of Fate Leak Sparks Outrage Over Supposed Missing Content

A new leak claims that Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is missing major features included in previous expansions. The rumor sparked outrage from Bungie fans, who now believe the D2 DLC is going to have “no content.”

‘Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate’ Won’t Have Strikes or Lost Sectors, New Leak Claims

Screenshot: Twitter @Bungie_Leaks

Following the news that Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate pre-orders are down 50% compared to The Final Shape, a prominent Bungie leaker brought players more bad news. In a June 26 social media post, ‘BungieLeaks’ revealed that the upcoming expansion won’t have Strikes. “Spoiler alert: we are not getting a strike in The Edge of Fate. Sorry to burst your bubble.”

The Destiny 2 leaker added more salt to the wound when they said the expansion would be missing other content as well. “I’m 99% certain we’re NOT getting a strike in The Edge of Fate. Which means Kepler (to my knowledge) is the first D2 location to launch without: Lost Sectors, Destination Activity, and Strikes.” Although it should be pointed out that the leaks account said “99%” and not 100%.

Screenshot: Twitter @Bungie_Leaks

BungieLeaks clarified this in a second post, stating: “It’s possible I’m wrong, but multiple people have told me this, including someone who accurately predicted Heavy Crossbows. If I’m wrong, I’ll donate $100 to charity.” So, it’s important to take this Destiny 2 leak with a grain of salt. Although the rumor definitely sounds dire, to be sure. Regardless, D2 players reacted to the leak with anger.

Bungie Fans Angry Over ‘D2’ Expansion

Screenshot: Bungie

Following the leak, #Bungie was trending on social media sites like Reddit and X. Players reacted to the rumor with outrage. Many complained about the game’s current state and called Edge of Fate a major step down from The Final Shape. However, the biggest complaints centered around the Destiny 2 expansion supposedly not having Strikes — which again, isn’t fully confirmed yet.

“If they don’t overwhelmingly pivot or push this back, this will be the expansion that finally ends the Destiny franchise,” a user on X exclaimed. Another commenter replied, “Bungie did say these expansions are meant to be smaller in scope. I guess this is where they cut corners.” One frustrated fan sarcastically wrote, “First content drop with no content.”

Screenshot: Twitter

Not everyone is doom and gloom about Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. Some players defended the expansion as being “story-based” and having major “quality of life changes.” Although not available at launch, the Destiny 2 DLC will have a Raid and a handful of new weapons as well. Still, if the D2 leak is true, $40 might be a bit much for some players if it doesn’t have Strikes or Lost Sectors.