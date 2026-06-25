Destiny is Officially Dead: Major Layoffs End the Series After 12 Years as Sony Refocuses Bungie on Marathon

Just a few weeks after the final Destiny 2 update hit the game, Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed a significant round of layoffs at Bungie.

Bungie Loses Most of the Destiny Team and Some Marathon Devs

Screenshot: Bungie

It’s no secret that Bungie has been struggling to find its footing over the last few fiscal years. The studio has developed some of the most iconic shooters of the last few generations, but Destiny 2 failed to reach the continued commercial success that SIE had envisioned for it.

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After a few weeks of rumors and speculation following the announcement that Destiny 2 was no longer receiving new content updates, SIE has confirmed that Bungie is being hit with a massive wave of layoffs.

“We have made the decision to reduce Bungie’s workforce, affecting a significant number of employees, including most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members. There are also reductions across SIE teams that support Bungie’s operations. Those impacted at Bungie and within SIE are being informed today.

This is painful news, especially for talented colleagues whose roles have been eliminated.”

Destiny 2 was still going strong in 2022 when Bungie was acquired by SIE in a multi-billion dollar deal, but apparently the acquisition hasn’t been as profitable as Sony had hoped.

SIE had the following to say about the legacy of the Destiny franchise:

“As Bungie recently shared in its Destiny 2 update, the studio has begun a new journey following the release of the game’s final live-service content update. What Bungie has accomplished with Destiny over the past decade has been truly remarkable. The franchise has left a lasting mark on players and the industry, and everyone who contributed to its success should be proud of what they helped create.”

According to Forbes Paul Tassi, the Bungie layoff call included roughly 400 people. If that number is accurate, then this is a huge round of layoffs that is wiping our roughly half of the studio.

There are over 400 people in Bungie’s current layoff call — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 25, 2026

What IS Next For Marathon

Screenshot: Bungie

According to the update, some of the Marathon team was included in the layoffs, but the game is still a key part of the larger SIE portfolio of games:

“Marathon remains an important part of our portfolio, and we will continue to support the team as they build on the strong foundation established in Season 1 and 2, and as they work on incubation efforts for future projects. While it’s too early to discuss, we are encouraged by the creativity and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Marathon is adding an experimental PvE mode next month, as it continues to try and find ways to keep the core community engaged and attempt to draw in a larger player base. The game has a bit of an uphill battle ahead thanks to its niche spot in the marketplace and other popular extraction shooters like ARC Raiders competing for that specific type of gamer.

This is a developing story, so be sure to check back soon for more updates and news on the situation at Bungie.

The original Destiny launched all the way back in 2014. It was followed by Destiny 2 in 2017.