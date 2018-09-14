How the Changing Relationship Between Story and Lore Has Defined Destiny

Danielle, Cado, Natalie and Rob sit down to talk lore in games, when it’s done well, when it’s done poorly, and just why it’s so hard to get right. We start with Destiny, a franchise that has radically changed just how it handles lore, and go deep into design that encourages intriguing, rather than eye-rolling detail about a game’s world and characters.

Discussed: Destiny, Destiny 2, Bloodborne, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Hollow Knight, Mass Effect, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, System Shock 2, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, BioShock, Prey, Dishonored, Spider-Man, Conservative radio pundits.

