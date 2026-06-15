Details About The Witcher Universe Multiplayer Game Leak

A new leak is offering a ton of details about an upcoming multiplayer game set in The Witcher universe that might be the long-rumored codename Sirius spin-off.

Leak: The Witcher Multiplayer Game Is Coming To PC and Mobile Devices

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 4 was absent from all of the Summer Game Fest week showcases, but fans do know that CD Projekt Red is still hard at work on the project. In addition to that, the community has a surprise DLC expansion for The Witcher 3 to look forward to, as well.

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Although that may sound like plenty of action for The Witcher universe, a new leak suggests that there is yet another project in the works, with a focus on multiplayer offerings. The new leak comes from mp1st, who claim to have information about an unannounced project currently targetting only PC and mobile devices for launch.

The report suggests that the game may be the rumored codename Sirius and that it will feature a free-to-play model. The report goes a lot further, but keep in mind all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. At this point, CD Projekt Red has not confirmed any of these details.

With that warning out of the way, here at the most interesting tidbits from the leaked information:

The story is set in the year 1230, during a time when Geralt was still a young witcher

The game will put you in the boots of your very own customizable witcher, featuring the standard options you’d expect from a multiplayer experience, like gender and appearance customization

The title will take you on contracts to kill monsters across several environments that players have come to expect from the series, such as dark forests, vibrant villages, and haunted ruins.

A skill-based system drives the combat mechanics, letting you choose abilities from different Witcher schools, shaping your moveset by mastering Signs and brewing potions.

This combat is said to reward player skill with well-timed blocks, dodges, parries, and executions.

The report went on to suggest that CD Projekt Red is likely working with a mobile game development studio to help produce this title, but that they were unable to identify the specific development team at this time.

Up until this point, it definitely hasn’t been multiplayer that has drawn players to The Witcher franchise, so if this rumor does turn out to be true, it will be very interested to see what sort of audience it is able to draw in. There’s no denying that The Witcher universe is an exciting one to explore, so its success may come down to how intrusive or annoying the free-to-play elements are.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on all of the projects in the works in The Witcher universe at CD Projekt Red.

At this time, The Witcher multiplayer spin-off from the leak has not officially been announced and there is no confirmed release window.