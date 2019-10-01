This Is How the Blowjob Billboard Was Hijacked to Show Porn

Late Saturday night, Detroit-area drivers were treated to a digital billboard playing a pornographic film. On the huge two-sided screen, adult performers Xev Bellringer and Princess Leia appeared, giving a blowjob and having all sorts of sex in the 15 to 20 minutes before authorities shut it down.



In the exciting conclusion to the case of the Michigan Blowjob Billboard, we now know how the porn ended up on the billboard—and there’s a video of the people police suspect are responsible at the scene of the crime.

Videos by VICE

Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon told Motherboard that two people broke into a small shed below the billboard, and hacked the computer within, which controls the display.

“The original offense would be considered and 90 day local ordinance misdemeanor, but due to them breaking into the building it could be considered a felony breaking and entering offense which carries a five year maximum penalty,” Gagnon said.

WXYZ Detroit reporter Syma Chowdhry obtained security camera footage of the Blowjob Billboard bandits from police, which shows them breaking into the shed. The two suspects enter the shed with their faces covered, and according to Chowdhry, they’re still unidentified.

https://twitter.com/SymaChowdhry/status/1178836028569899008

On Monday, Twitter user @jaeblasia—who captured an uncensored video of the billboard while it was showing porn—told Motherboard that the billboard usually isn’t showing an ad, and instead just displays a Windows desktop. A Google Street View shot of the billboard from September 2018 shows what @jaeblasia is describing, complete with icons and folders with names like “Billboard Ads” and “Old Ads.”

Hacking billboards to display porn is not a new hobby. This time-honored tradition spans the genre from Goatse in Atlanta in 2015 to Marco Rubio porn memes in Alabama in 2016. This likely isn’t the last blowjob billboard we’ll see.