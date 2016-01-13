Detroit Legend Moodymann Announced for Next DJ-Kicks Mix

Photo courtesy of Studio !K7
2015 saw German label Studio !K7 celebrate the twentieth anniversary of its influential mix series DJ-Kicks, which has featured everyone from Carl Craig to Actress and Nina Kraviz. With today’s announcement of the series’ next guest, they’ll be able to add yet another legend to their list of alumni: Detroit house icon Kenny Dixon Jr., AKA Moodymann.
The forthcoming release will be the artist’s first-ever commercial mix, and according to the press release it’s set to deliver a “libidinous, blues-drenched mood that takes in heart-breaking soul, gorgeous hip-hop and love-fueled house.” Excitingly, 11 of the mix’s 30 tracks will be exclusive Moodymann edits, as well as a diverse spread of tracks from the likes of Marcellus Pittman, Flying Lotus and Little Dragon. Along with CD and digital, a 3-LP vinyl edition will also be available, including only 19 tracks. Check both sets of tracklists below, and clock in your preorders here.
CD and Digital Tracklist:
01. Yaw – Where Will You Be
02. Cody ChesnuTT – Serve This Royalty
03. Dopehead – Guttah Guttah
04. Jitwam – Keepyourbusinesstoyourself
05. Talc – Robot’s Return (Modern Sleepover Part 2)
06. Beady Belle – When My Anger Starts To Cry
07. Shawn Lee feat. Nino Moschella – Kiss The Sky
08. Jai Paul – BTSTU
09. Flying Lotus feat. Andreya Triana – Tea Leaf Dancers
10. Nightmares On Wax – Les Nuits
11. Rich Medina feat. Sy Smith – Can’t Hold Back (Platinum Pied Pipers Remix)
12. Julien Dyne feat. Mara TK – Stained Glass Fresh Frozen
13. Little Dragon – Come Home
14. Andrés feat. Lady – El Ritmo De Mi Gente
15. Fort Knox Five feat. Mustafa Akbar – Uptown Tricks (Rodney Hunter Remix)
16. Daniel Bortz – Cuz You’re The One
17. José González – Remain
18. Big Muff – My Funny Valentine
19. Les Sins – Grind
20. Tirogo – Disco Maniac
21. SLF & Merkin – Tag Team Triangle
22. Joeski feat. Jesánte – How Do I Go On
23. Kings Of Tomorrow feat. April – Fall For You (Sandy Rivera’s Classic Mix)
24. Soulful Session, Lynn Lockamy – Hostile Takeover
25. Anne Clark – Our Darkness
26. Peter Digital Orchestra – Jeux De Langues
27. Noir & Haze – Around (Solomun Vox)
28. Marcellus Pittman – 1044 Coplin (Give You Whatcha Lookin 4)
29. Lady Alma – It’s House Music
30. Daniela La Luz – Did You Ever
Vinyl Tracklist
A1 Yaw – Where Will You Be
A2 Flying Lotus feat. Andreya Triana – Tea Leaf Dancers
A3 Les Sins – Grind
B1 Noir & Haze – Around (Solomun Vox)
B2 Julien Dyne feat. Mara TK – Stained Glass Fresh Frozen
B3 Jitwam – Keepyourbusinesstoyourself
C1 Dopehead – Guttah Guttah
C2 Talc – Robot’s Return (Modern Sleepover Part 2)
C3 Peter Digital Orchestra – Jeux De Langues
C4 Jai Paul – BTSTU
D1 Beady Belle – When My Anger Starts To Cry
D2 Daniel Bortz – Cuz You’re The One
D3 Joeski feat. Jesánte – How Do I Go On
E1 Nightmares On Wax – Les Nuits
E2 SLF & Merkin – Tag Team Triangle
E3 Lady Alma – It’s House Music
F1 Tirogo – Disco Maniac
F2 Kings Of Tomorrow feat. April – Fall For You (Sandy Rivera’s Classic Mix)
F3 Soulful Session, Lynn Lockamy – Hostile Takeover
