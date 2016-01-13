Detroit Legend Moodymann Announced for Next DJ-Kicks Mix

Photo courtesy of Studio !K7



2015 saw German label Studio !K7 celebrate the twentieth anniversary of its influential mix series DJ-Kicks, which has featured everyone from Carl Craig to Actress and Nina Kraviz. With today’s announcement of the series’ next guest, they’ll be able to add yet another legend to their list of alumni: Detroit house icon Kenny Dixon Jr., AKA Moodymann.

The forthcoming release will be the artist’s first-ever commercial mix, and according to the press release it’s set to deliver a “libidinous, blues-drenched mood that takes in heart-breaking soul, gorgeous hip-hop and love-fueled house.” Excitingly, 11 of the mix’s 30 tracks will be exclusive Moodymann edits, as well as a diverse spread of tracks from the likes of Marcellus Pittman, Flying Lotus and Little Dragon. Along with CD and digital, a 3-LP vinyl edition will also be available, including only 19 tracks. Check both sets of tracklists below, and clock in your preorders here.

CD and Digital Tracklist:

01. Yaw – Where Will You Be

02. Cody ChesnuTT – Serve This Royalty

03. Dopehead – Guttah Guttah

04. Jitwam – Keepyourbusinesstoyourself

05. Talc – Robot’s Return (Modern Sleepover Part 2)

06. Beady Belle – When My Anger Starts To Cry

07. Shawn Lee feat. Nino Moschella – Kiss The Sky

08. Jai Paul – BTSTU

09. Flying Lotus feat. Andreya Triana – Tea Leaf Dancers

10. Nightmares On Wax – Les Nuits

11. Rich Medina feat. Sy Smith – Can’t Hold Back (Platinum Pied Pipers Remix)

12. Julien Dyne feat. Mara TK – Stained Glass Fresh Frozen

13. Little Dragon – Come Home

14. Andrés feat. Lady – El Ritmo De Mi Gente

15. Fort Knox Five feat. Mustafa Akbar – Uptown Tricks (Rodney Hunter Remix)

16. Daniel Bortz – Cuz You’re The One

17. José González – Remain

18. Big Muff – My Funny Valentine

19. Les Sins – Grind

20. Tirogo – Disco Maniac

21. SLF & Merkin – Tag Team Triangle

22. Joeski feat. Jesánte – How Do I Go On

23. Kings Of Tomorrow feat. April – Fall For You (Sandy Rivera’s Classic Mix)

24. Soulful Session, Lynn Lockamy – Hostile Takeover

25. Anne Clark – Our Darkness

26. Peter Digital Orchestra – Jeux De Langues

27. Noir & Haze – Around (Solomun Vox)

28. Marcellus Pittman – 1044 Coplin (Give You Whatcha Lookin 4)

29. Lady Alma – It’s House Music

30. Daniela La Luz – Did You Ever

Vinyl Tracklist

A1 Yaw – Where Will You Be

A2 Flying Lotus feat. Andreya Triana – Tea Leaf Dancers

A3 Les Sins – Grind

B1 Noir & Haze – Around (Solomun Vox)

B2 Julien Dyne feat. Mara TK – Stained Glass Fresh Frozen

B3 Jitwam – Keepyourbusinesstoyourself

C1 Dopehead – Guttah Guttah

C2 Talc – Robot’s Return (Modern Sleepover Part 2)

C3 Peter Digital Orchestra – Jeux De Langues

C4 Jai Paul – BTSTU

D1 Beady Belle – When My Anger Starts To Cry

D2 Daniel Bortz – Cuz You’re The One

D3 Joeski feat. Jesánte – How Do I Go On

E1 Nightmares On Wax – Les Nuits

E2 SLF & Merkin – Tag Team Triangle

E3 Lady Alma – It’s House Music

F1 Tirogo – Disco Maniac

F2 Kings Of Tomorrow feat. April – Fall For You (Sandy Rivera’s Classic Mix)

F3 Soulful Session, Lynn Lockamy – Hostile Takeover

