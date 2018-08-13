Detroit-Style Pizza Recipe

Makes 2

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus overnight fermenting

Total time: 2 days

Ingredients

for the poolish:

2 ¼ cups|330 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|58 grams high gluten flour

⅛ teaspoon active dry yeast

1 ½ cups plus 2 tablespoons|388 grams water, heated to 70°F

Videos by VICE

for the pizza dough:

6 ¼ cups|1035 grams high gluten flour

11 ounces|310 grams poolish

3 cups|700 grams water

5 tablespoons|48 grams kosher salt

3 ½ tablespoons|48 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|48 grams olive oil, plus more for greasing

2 teaspoons|5 grams active dry yeast

1 teaspoon|3 grams low diastic malt powder

for the pizza sauce:

1 (28-ounce|791 gram) can whole peeled tomatoes

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 garlic clove, peeled and grated

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

granulated sugar, to taste

to finish:

6 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

5 ounces|142 grams pepperoni

parmesan cheese

olive oil, for drizzling

dried chili flakes

dried oregano

Directions

Make the poolish: Mix the flours, yeast, and water together in a mixing bowl or in the mixer set on low for 1 minute. Place it in an airtight plastic container, with room for the poolish to grow, overnight in the cooler or at room temperature for 3-4 hours. Make the sauce: Using a stick blender, pulse the canned tomatoes to a consistency you like (slightly chunkier for G-ma style, smooth for thin crust). Mix in all other ingredients and let rest in the fridge overnight. Make the pizza dough: Place the flour, poolish, water, sugar, salt, oil, yeast, and malt powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the hook attachment. Mix on low for 5 minutes, then switch to high for 5 minutes. Place the dough in a large, well-oiled plastic container. Give the dough several folds, then cover the dough with an oiled lid. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Give the dough a fold, then let it rest for another 3-4 hours, up to overnight. After it has rested overnight, divide the dough in half and place the dough on a well-oiled board. Shape the dough into a ball. Place each on 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets that have been well-oiled. Rub oil on the top of each dough and lay a sheet of plastic wrap on top to prevent any skin from forming. Place the sheet trays at room temperature for 2-3 hours, or until doubled in size. Once the dough has doubled in size and appears to bubble all over, gently work the dough into the corners of each pan, creating a rectangular shape and making sure the dough is even across the pan. It is better to have the edges a bit thicker than the middle. Let the dough rest for another 30 minutes at room temperature, adjust any dough. Heat the oven to 450°F. Top each dough with 1 ¼ cups|296 ml sauce. Divide the cheese over the top of each, along with whatever toppings you like. It’s best to go on the lighter side with sauces and toppings so the dough can bake thoroughly. Bake the pizzas, rotating from the bottom of the oven to the top so the bottom of the pizza can get good color, 25 to 30 minutes. Finish with parmesan cheese, chili flakes, dried oregano, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.