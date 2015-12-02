Detroit Techno Godfathers Set to Descend On Mexico For Debut Apparitions Festival

There’s nothing particularly Midwestern about the beaches of Todo Santos on the far tip of Mexico’s Baja California Sur peninsula. But when your festival headliners include all of Detroit techno’s big three — Derrick May, Kevin Saunderson and Juan Atkins (AKA The Belleville Three)— plus motor city house superstar Terrence Parker, there’s no way to not get some factory floor vibes on your pristine sand beaches.

The new event, Apparitions Festival, which will take place over Easter Weekend (Mar. 24-28), also includes Berlin tech-house titans M.A.N.D.Y. of Get Physical Music, recent GP label mate and recurring Detroit techno sidekick Francesco Tristano, and Southern California house music legend Doc Martin rounding out phase one of the line-up. This new boutique venture promises extended sets by almost all involved — a welcome respite in this age of overly-stacked back-to-back-to-back flier filler festivals.

The success of the annual BPM Festival on the opposite end of Mexico has long proven there’s a taste for top-shelf underground house and techno (and plenty of tourist eager to converge south of the border in January). Apparitions offers an initial scaled-back version in a place where the sun sets over the ocean (instead of rising).