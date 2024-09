Host Zach Goldbaum plays with fire.

Tonight, NOISEY travels to the Motor City: Detroit. Hit hard by economic downturn and recently bankrupt, Detroit remains resilient and produces artists and music reflective of the city’s strength and determination. Below, listen to our Apple Music playlist which features music from some of the artists appearing in tonight’s episode like Danny Brown, Dej Loaf, Doughboyz Cashout, and more.

Videos by VICE

NOISEY Detroit is on tonight at 10 PM EST on VICELAND.