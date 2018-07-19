Dev Hynes Confirms New Blood Orange Album, ‘Negro Swan’

Devonté Hynes has confirmed details of his fourth album as Blood Orange. Negro Swan will be out on August 24 via Domino Records.

“My newest album is an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color,” Hynes said in a statement this morning. “A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of hope, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”

Hynes said last year that his new album would be a look into his childhood in Ilford, near London, and the far-right nationalism that pervaded the area. “If Freetown was delving into my parents from my eyes, being younger and now,” he said, “this one is definitely me looking at my younger self, growing up in that setting. So yeah, it’s a little dark.”

Hynes shared two new Blood Orange songs, “Cristopher & 6th” and “JUNE 12TH,” in February, though neither are expected to appear on Negro Swan.

