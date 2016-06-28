Dev Hynes Drops ‘Freetown Sound’ Three Days Early

When Dev Hynes announced the follow up to 2013’s Cupid Deluxe and dropped a visual teaser a few weeks back, we got all excited. Hynes, a thoughtful and multi-talented musician, tends to bother end-of-year lists for good reason; his albums as Blood Orange have the potential to genuinely tamper with boundaries. He doesn’t cut corners.

Late last night, he released Freetown Sound three days before its scheduled release, in full, on your listening service of choice. There’s a glut of guest spots and collaborations on the record, ranging from Vince Staples to Carly Rae Jepsen, Debbie Harry to Empress Of, Nelly Furtado to Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Videos by VICE

On first listen, it’s the type of record that’s going to demand our attention, living up to every ounce of its trailer’s intrigue. Go listen to it right here. And check out the magnificent, artful video for “Augustine” below.

