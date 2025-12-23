Developer Behind GTA Trilogy Remake Is Making a New Game, Launching in 2026

The studio that made the GTA Trilogy Remake is reportedly making a new game in 2026. A recent leak has revealed that the Grand Theft Auto studio has moved on from Rockstar Games and is potentially developing a new IP.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In 2021, Grove Street Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The collection featured HD remakes of GTA III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Following the trilogy, many players speculated whether the team could eventually make a remake of 2008’s GTA IV.

However, according to a new leak, Grove Street Games is instead making a new project that is releasing in 2026. The discovery was made by eagle-eyed fans who spotted a LinkedIn post from the studio’s Executive Producer. In the job listing, the developer says they are currently working on an unnamed game that is releasing next year. “2026: Unannounced Title for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S.”

Screenshot: LinkedIn

In all fairness, the LinkedIn listing is pretty vague. It only says that it’s an “unannounced title,” which doesn’t actually mean it’s a new IP. It could still be a remake or another port. Interestingly, whatever it is, it’s launching on all major multi-platforms. Regardless, it seems unlikely that Grove Street Games will work on another GTA project given the studio’s apparent fallout with the publisher.

Why This Likely Isn’t a GTA IV Remake

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Following the leak, some players were hopeful that it being “unannounced” could mean it’s a GTA IV remake. However, this is unlikely. For starters, Grove Street Games hasn’t worked with Rockstar since 2020. Since then, they have moved on to making ports of the ARK series for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. When the GTA Trilogy remake launched, it was also plagued with many bugs and issues.

However, in 2024, Rockstar Games reportedly scrubbed mentions of Grove Street Games from the GTA Trilogy‘s opening splash screen. Thomas Williamson, the CEO of Grove Street, seemed to respond to the move in a November 14 post on X. “Speaking entirely hypothetically: It’s a dick move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players’ hands for years.”

Screenshot: X @TSWilliamson

While Williamson didn’t specifically mention Rockstar Games, his post was made following media reports of his studio being removed from the online credits of the GTA remake. So yeah, it doesn’t appear that Grove Street Games will be working with the Grand Theft Auto publisher anytime soon. Which means if a GTA IV remake is to ever happen, it will be developed by Rockstar Games themselves, or a new third-party studio.