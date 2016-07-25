We Ranked the Weirdest Drawings of DJs We Could Find on the Internet

This article was originally published on THUMP UK.





With its 38 million registered users, and an average of 160,000 images being uploaded each and every day, it’s evident that with user-run art databases like DeviantArt out there, drawing is a therapeutic tool beyond compare for many. Or maybe a lot of people just really like drawing. You decide.



Given the sheer amount of work on display, it isn’t surprising that there are sections of DeviantArt dedicated to DJs. We decided to delve deep into the archives and pluck out our top 10 DeviantArt masterpieces to date. Hit the play button on each embed below to see the masterpiece in hiding.

10. Swedish House Mafia



Basic anatomy is difficult. Clothes are difficult too. In fact, drawing to any fucking standard is quite difficult, so let’s just applaud the artist here for being brave enough to release their work into this unceasingly awful, cynical damaged, and depressing world. Let’s let them have that. And then let’s quietly suggest they take up another hobby.

9. Deadmau5



Deadmau5? Check. Felt tip? Check. Drawn in a diary? Check. Cool swearing at audience pose? Check. Slightly suspicious stain-splash in the bottom right hand corner that we’d probably rather not know about? Yep, that’s a check.

8. Madeon



Remember Madeon? He was that young French lad who made stadium-ready EDM but thought he was the reincarnation of Mozart. His album came out and he promptly vanished. I’d spent the last year or so wondering about his whereabouts, never coming any closer to solving the mystery of his disappearance. Now I know what happened to Madeon. Madeon was abducted by a vicious gang of birds, who picked him up by their beaks and lodged him in a particularly dense hedge, where they now feed him regurgitated worms.

7. Avicii



I’ve always been really into the Jumbled Assembly of Not Particularly Well Done Pencil Drawings of Groups of Famous People Plastered Onto a Flimsy A3 Poster That You Only Find in Local Department Stores aesthetic so this picture of Avicii is incredibly, incredibly up my alley. I want to hang it next to my drawings of Ryan Giggs, Shane Ritchie, and the Notorious B.I.G.

6. Diplo



There’s something eternally, strangely, sort of disgustingly beguiling about Diplo, and I really feel like yolque’s nailed it with this two-headed-beast of a portrait. On first glance you think, “Hmmm, the perspective’s a little off here, and that’s not actually what he looks like, and I wasn’t aware that his face was the inspiration for the Anonymous mask,” and then you spend a little more time with it and you’re seeing hitherto unseen depths. You find yourself coming back to it over and over again. You want to possess it. You want to live with it. He’s got you. Again.



5. Calvin Harris



One of the joys of art—and I’m talking about real art here, not that modern nonsense with it’s suspended corpses and mutilated genitals and statements about the need to radically rethink societal norms—is seeing people trying to draw hands. It’s been 40,000 years since our ancestors scratched the outline of a horse into a wall and we’re still not quite there when it comes to replicating the intricacies of the human hand. These hands, these hands of Calvin’s, the hands that used to hold Taylor Swift, the hands that crafted banger after banger, the hands that know stories that’ll remain forever buried in the recesses of his heart…these are not the hands that any of us recognise.



4. David Guetta



Ever notice how some men have strangely phallic noses? You’ll be stood in the queue at Aldi, clutching a batch of courgettes and some Brillo pads, and you’ll notice that the bloke queuing for the adjacent till has a nose that looks just like a cock. David Guetta doesn’t normally look like one of those men, but this artist sees things differently, and who are we—the viewer, the critic—to judge them? If you think Guetta’s got a penile swoop to his nose, that’s what you draw.

3. Tiesto



A confession: I got a D in GCSE art, an achievement that was previously considered impossible. My final piece was a shockingly awful Mondrian impression that didn’t even have straight lines painted properly. It took me 10 hours and cost me a good few years of life because every time I think of it my heart’s forced to pump extra blood around my body to alleviate the shame-induced dizziness that I experience. I wish I’d done a drawing like this instead. I would have got at least a C for it and I’d be free of the shackled of embarrassment I find myself perpetually imprisoned in.

2. Skrillex



Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony. Skrillex is the best pony.

1. Daft Punk



I’ve been to galleries. I’ve seen important works by important artist. I’ve spent cumulative days of my life hunched over in museums telling myself that art makes us all better people, that art is the thing that truly makes us human, that art is the only possible path to salvation, to transcendence, that art has the power to heal and soothe. I never really believed what I was telling myself, and I was only ever really looking at art because it meant I could treat myself to a pint and a sausage roll afterwards as a reward for being a Good Person Who Likes Art. I didn’t believe it until now. Now I realise that I was telling myself the truth all along. This image, this image right here, is all we need as a species. Look at it long enough, and we’ll evolve. We’ll become those robots. I firmly believe that.

