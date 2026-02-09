Devil May Cry 6 May Be Announced at Sony State of Play, New Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Devil May Cry 6 is going to be announced at the next Sony State of Play. If true, we could see DMC6 announced soon at the PS5 showcase, which is happening on February 12, 2026. However, is it actually credible?

Devil May Cry 6 Leak Claims It Will Be Announced At State of Play

Screenshot: Capcom

This latest rumor comes from an account called TripleSeven. According to the user, Devil May Cry 6 will likely be shown at the next Sony State of Play. This leak first appeared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit forum on February 8. The leaker making the claim wrote a post on X stating, “Trust me, the announcement is this year and most likely at the upcoming Sony event.”

However, what makes this leak intriguing is that Sony just confirmed that a State of Play will be happening on Thursday, February 12, 2026. So if the Devil May Cry 6 rumor is actually true, we could get the first announcement trailer in a few days! I know it would be absolutely crazy. It’s hard to imagine it’s already been seven years since Devil May Cry 5 launched in 2019.

Screenshot: Reddit, Twitter: @TripleSevven_

Is the Devil May Cry 6 Leak Legitimate?

Before you get your hopes up, though, I would take this rumor with a major grain of salt. While the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit claims TripleSeven has gotten leaks right before, there isn’t any evidence of that. Also, “trust me” isn’t exactly the most sound of sources. So while many DMC fans have taken the rumor and run with it, I would caution everyone to be skeptical.

It should also be pointed out that TripleSeven said it “will likely” be shown at the next Sony State of Play. When the user posted the leak, the showcase had not been announced yet. This is also a pretty broad prediction. Even if it is true, though, it means that DMC6 isn’t guaranteed to be revealed on February 12. Personally, I feel like Capcom would be more likely to reveal a DMC game in September at Tokyo Game Show 2026. But that’s just me.

Fans React to DMC6 State of Play Leak

The rumor of an imminent Devil May Cry 6 announcement has had a mix of reactions from fans. Long-time DMC players were, of course, excited by the news. However, many were also skeptical of the leak given the lack of stronger sources. Not to mention, the account isn’t exactly a popular insider with a history of credible gaming leaks.

Over on Reddit, the Devil May Cry community sounded off on the latest rumor. “I don’t believe it. I want to believe it. But I will believe it when I see it,” one user hilariously wrote. Another skeptical commenter replied, “I mean, the franchise does celebrate its 25th Anniversary this year (in August), so the chances are not zero for a DMC6 announcement this year. That being said, I highly doubt that Capcom would randomly announce it during a State of Play.”

One DMC player simply wrote, “I got excited then saw the source was a random man in Qatar.” So yeah, count me in the group that thinks this latest leak is probably not credible. However, with the February Sony State of Play being announced to happen this week, it’s worth keeping an eye out for it. You just never know.

That said, nothing related to a Devil May Cry 6 title has ever been confirmed by Capcom. The Japanese publisher also has a pretty full slate. This year alone, they have the launch of Pragmata in April and the highly-anticipated Resident Evil Requiem (RE9) on February 27, 2026. So it would also be pretty surprising to get a DMC6 announcement when they already have many titles they need to promote this year.