Devil’s Advocates: The Satanic Temple’s Fight to Protect Your Abortion Rights

The environment around abortion in the United States hasn’t been this hostile in decades: Conservative politicians have passed nearly 300 abortion restrictions in the past five years, hundreds of clinics have been forced to close, and reproductive healthcare providers—Planned Parenthood in particular—have seen a disturbing uptick in harassment, threats, and violence.

Recently, the Satanic Temple, a non-theistic religious organization known for protesting Christian influence in the government, turned its attention to this attack on women’s reproductive health, staging Satanic counter-protests at anti-abortion rallies and filing a lawsuit against the state of Missouri on behalf of one of their members who was forced to wait 72 hours to get an abortion due to the state’s waiting period law.

To get a better understanding of and the current climate around abortion in America, Broadly host Callie Beusman follows Satanic Temple activists as they engage in various political actions—including one that involves “BDSM babies”—and meets with anti-abortion protesters and politicians.