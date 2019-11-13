Devin Nunes Is Already Trying to Make the Impeachment Hearing about Democrats and the Media

Trump’s public impeachment inquiry hearing is underway — and the GOP came out swinging in his defense.

Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, dismissed the proceedings as the freak stepson of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which he likewise described as much ado about nothing.

“This is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign,” he said, while pointing to Republicans’ lockstep opposition to impeachment as proof that Democrats are operating with partisan bias.

Nunes also called Wednesday’s hearing a “theatrical performance, staged by the Democrats,” and the inquiry “an impeachment process in search of a crime.”

Nunes, who is famous for trying to sue the operator of a spoof Twitter account pretending to be his cow, accused Democrats of “hypocrisy” and an “impeachment sham.”

Nunes said he wants the committee to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

While Hunter did have a paid board seat on a Ukrainian natural gas company called Burisma with a questionable reputation, there’s no proof he did anything wrong.

Cover: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., look on during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

