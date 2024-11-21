Devin Townsend Announces 2025 Tour With Tesseract

Devin Townsend is bringing his live show to fans next year. The Strapping Young Lad frontman is heading out on tour in 2025, and he’s bringing tech-metal masters Tesseract along for the ride.

The tour will kick off on May 2 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN and hit several venues across North America, before closing out in Los Angeles, CA. on May 23 at The Wiltern.

A full list of dates is below and tickets are available here.

Townsend is setting out in support of his new album, PowerNerd, which dropped on Oct 25. Speaking to Spotlight Report about the album, Townsend explained, “To be honest, over the past five to ten years I’ve been writing this for record process or for record project and PowerNerd was meant to be like a fun and reasonably easy introduction to that series.”

“But during the recording of it,” he continued, “it was a very difficult time unexpectedly for the family and I, and so the nature of the record ended up going in a different direction and ended up becoming a lot more like an autobiographical album that had a type of honesty that was rooted in just being so blown away by the circumstances that surrounded the recording that I’m very proud of it.”

He added, “As a result, it’s a very honest record. Unexpectedly.”