Watch a Clip of “Mechanical Man” from DEVO’s Upcoming Concert Film, ‘Hardcore DEVO’

Before the birth of “Whip It” and its creators’ ensuing mainstream success, DEVO was just another new wave band—albeit the rawest, strangest one that Akron, Ohio had ever seen. Their so-called “Hardcore DEVO” sound was minimalist, experimental, distorted, and thought-provoking; they made you think, and they made you move.

Last summer, DEVO got together to play ten shows showcasing this rarely-played early material (which had all been written between 1974 and 1977). Their performance at Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater was captured on film and is now available to pre-order on DVD. Hardcore DEVO also features illuminating interviews with the band’s original members, and is dedicated to late founding member Robert “Bob 2” Casale.

Hardcore DEVO will see a public screening on Saturday, January 17th at 7:30 PM at the Egyptian Theatre (6712 Hollywood Boulevard – Hollywood, CA 90028), with a discussion with director Keirda Bahruth, coproducer Rick Ballard, and DEVO members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald V. Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh to follow.

Hardcore DEVO Track Listing



Mechanical Man

Auto Mo-down

Space Girl Blues

Baby Talkin Bitches

Fraulein

I Been Refused

Bamboo Bimbo

Beehive

Midget

Satisfaction

Timing Excercise/Soo Bawls

Stop Look and Listen

O NO

Be Stiff

Social Fools

Jocko Homo

Fountain Of Filth

Gut Feeling

U Got Me Bugged (Booji Boy)

Clock Out