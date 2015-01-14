Watch a Clip of “Mechanical Man” from DEVO’s Upcoming Concert Film, ‘Hardcore DEVO’

Photo by Richard Peterson
Before the birth of “Whip It” and its creators’ ensuing mainstream success, DEVO was just another new wave band—albeit the rawest, strangest one that Akron, Ohio had ever seen. Their so-called “Hardcore DEVO” sound was minimalist, experimental, distorted, and thought-provoking; they made you think, and they made you move.
Last summer, DEVO got together to play ten shows showcasing this rarely-played early material (which had all been written between 1974 and 1977). Their performance at Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater was captured on film and is now available to pre-order on DVD. Hardcore DEVO also features illuminating interviews with the band’s original members, and is dedicated to late founding member Robert “Bob 2” Casale.
Watch a clip of DEVO performing “Mechanical Man” here”
Hardcore DEVO will see a public screening on Saturday, January 17th at 7:30 PM at the Egyptian Theatre (6712 Hollywood Boulevard – Hollywood, CA 90028), with a discussion with director Keirda Bahruth, coproducer Rick Ballard, and DEVO members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald V. Casale, and Bob Mothersbaugh to follow.
Hardcore DEVO Track Listing
Mechanical Man
Auto Mo-down
Space Girl Blues
Baby Talkin Bitches
Fraulein
I Been Refused
Bamboo Bimbo
Beehive
Midget
Satisfaction
Timing Excercise/Soo Bawls
Stop Look and Listen
O NO
Be Stiff
Social Fools
Jocko Homo
Fountain Of Filth
Gut Feeling
U Got Me Bugged (Booji Boy)
Clock Out