Diablo 4 Switch 2 Release Date Leaks, But Fans of Physical Media May Not Be Happy

Some new rumors from an industry insider suggest that Diablo 4 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, but the physical release may not include what physical media fans are hoping for.

Diablo 4 Rumored To Release on Nintendo Switch 2 September 15 or 18

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 originally launched back in the summer of 2023 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The game has received a handful of exciting content additions since then, but it has not made its way to Nintendo consoles quite yet.

Videos by VICE

According to the latest report from an industry insider, the power of the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally about to bring the latest Blizzard Diablo adventure to Nintendo console owners. The new information comes from Dealabs and cites information from two separate rating bodies.

“According to the insider, the Switch 2 port of Diablo 4 will be released on either September 15 or September 18… We cannot yet guarantee which of the two is correct, but the release will definitely be on one of these two dates,” the source said.

The report went on to suggest that an official announcement may arrive during the upcoming Gamescom 2026 event that runs from August 26 through August 30. Announcing the new port at the event and then releasing it just a few weeks later in mid-September does seem like a possibly strategy.

BlizzCon 2026 also takes place September 12-13, which could be a good spot for an announcement if Blizzard hopes to shadowdrop the release almost immediately after the event.

In addition to predicting the release date, the Dealabs report also suggests that the game will receive a physical release, but the box will only have a code in it, rather than a Game-Key Card or cartridge.

Diablo 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Have a Code in a Box, no Game-Key Card

“The game will be available at a price of $69.99 / €69.99 / £62.99 and will reportedly also have a physical release, but it will be a code in a box rather than a cartridge or Game-Key Card.”

Given all the recent drama surrounding PlayStation’s move away from physical media in 2028, there is an increased spotlight being put on physical releases and how they are presented. It will be very interesting to see if this particular physical release plan is accurate and, if so, how consumers respond to it.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Diablo 4 and Nintendo Switch 2 news and updates.

Diablo 4 is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.