Diablo V First Trailer and 2029 Release Window Revealed at BlizzCon

BlizzCon 2026’s opening ceremony included a ton of exciting surprise announcements, including the shocking reveal of Diablo V.

Diablo V Arrives in Spring 2029

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“The heroes are gone. Sanctuary has hallen. And Diablo has won.”

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Although lots of fans saw the open-world StarCraft shooter coming from a mile away, BlizzCon 2026 definitely shocked a lot of fans with the reveal of Diablo V. Not only is Diablo V in the works, but it’s actually arriving a year before the long-rumored StarCraft open-world shooter.

“What must you become when the world has already fallen?”

Diablo V will focus on a time in which Diablo has already won and Sanctuary has fallen. The first teaser trailer appears to confirm yet another incredibly dark story and campaign for players to battle and loot their way through.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Diablo V and BlizzCon news and updates.

Diablo V releases spring 2029.

This is a developing story…