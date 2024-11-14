This Diagnostic Test Uses DNA to Identify Mystery Illnesses

A cutting-edge genomic test uses DNA and RNA to identify the cause of certain neurological infections and perhaps even novel viruses.

This advanced diagnostic test—which was developed at the University of California, San Francisco—can detect pathogens like viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites at the root of different illnesses. As of now, it’s not approved by the FDA and isn’t meant to replace existing tests. However, its effectiveness seems promising, as it could provide answers to those experiencing “mystery illnesses.”

One of the recent studies found that the test could identify neurological infections like meningitis and encephalitis using samples of spinal fluid. In fact, the test had an 86% diagnostic rate of neurological infections.

Furthermore, it was even able to identify the pathogens that led to such infections.

“Our test was used to identify the cause of it as a specific fungus, Fusarium solani, from one of the early patients who had become symptomatic,” said Dr. Charles Chiu, a professor of laboratory medicine and infectious diseases at UCSF and the senior author of the new study.

A second study also found that this diagnostic test might be able to detect novel viruses that could lead to pandemics.

Unfortunately, this test costs around $3,000 per sample, and less than 10 labs routinely use it, according to Chiu.

“Traditionally, it’s been used as a test of last resort, but that’s primarily because of issues involving, for instance, the cost of the test, the fact that it’s only available in specialized reference laboratories, and it also is quite laborious to run,” he said.

Chiu does believe it could become a more commonly used test someday. However, “We need to get the cost down and we need to get the turnaround times down as well,” he said.