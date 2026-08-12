Diamond-Certified Rapper’s New Album Earns a Brutal 0.0 Rating: ‘Its Very Existence Has Made the World a Worse Place’

It’s one thing to get a negative review. It’s another thing entirely for the work to be deemed completely useless and a waste of space on the internet. When you’re as famous and successful as Tyga, who released $TARFACE in July 2026, a critic’s review might not mean much of anything. But a 0.0 out of 10 definitely still has to sting.

In a review from Pitchfork, they gave the “Rack City” rapper a plain zero. The last time they gave a rating like that was almost 20 years ago for Jet’s Shine On in 2006. But while they thought the rock band’s album was a catastrophic creative flop, Tyga’s album was deemed lazy and pointless beyond its use of AI.

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But influence is a form of personal expression,” journalist Drew Millard wrote of Tyga. “And it often elicits a feeling of connection in the listener, whether the reference is identifiable or subliminal. Not so with $TARFACE, an album that confuses loving music with prompt engineering.”

To conclude the review, Millard warned that even morbid curiosity is harmful. The album itself is too boring to care about, but streaming it just to confirm only fuels further slop releases in the future.

Tyga Receives a Brutal 0/10 In Pitchfork’s Latest Review

“$TARFACE is smug and complacent, an amalgam of 80s synth-pop and disco slapped together by someone who’s seemingly never cared to listen to one synth-pop or disco record in his life. Stream it out of morbid curiosity if you must,” Millard continued. “But know that even a single listen runs the risk of making it profitable and therefore encouraging the music industry to commit such atrocities again.

At the very least, Tyga admitted to using AI in creating $TARFACE. The Compton MC told VIBE that it played a pretty significant role in the album. However, he parroted the same argument that every pro-AI artist uses to defend the technology: it’s just a tool.

“It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool],” Tyga told the outlet. “And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it. But as far as the writing, all the vocals are all me. There’s nothing wrong with using technology as a tool.”

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