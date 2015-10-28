Diane Charlemagne, the Voice Behind Many Drum and Bass Hits, Has Died

Diane Charlemagne passed away this morning after a long struggle with cancer, DJ Goldie confirmed on Twitter. The British singer-songwriter was 49 years old.

Charlemagne rose to fame in the mid-90s with pop group Urban Cookie Collective, finding chart success with singles “The Key, The Secret” and “Feels like Heaven.” After breaking free as a solo artist in the late 90s, Charlemagne lent her soulful vocals on several iconic dance tracks, most notably Goldie’s “Inner City Life” and “Kemstry.” She also worked with producers Dobie (who produced tracks for Soul II Soul), High Contrast, and Netsky, and toured with Moby’s live band, among others.

Videos by VICE

Charlemagne’s last record, It’s In Your Eyes, will be released on November 20, with proceeds going towards Charlemagne’s family.