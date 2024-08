I’m Sad About Diarrhea Planet Breaking Up Because I Can Spell “Diarrhea” Without Looking It Up

Nashville’s Diarrhea Planet announced today that they’d be calling it quits after almost a decade together. And while this news comes as a bummer for many reasons, not least of which being that the band was a living homage to the power of GUITARS, the most personally devastating part is that “diarrhea” is one of the few tricky words I can spell properly without having to look it up. I never know where the damn H is supposed to go in “The Afghan Whigs” and always have to sound out “Desaparecidos” phonetically, but when it came to “diarrhea” I always just knew exactly where everything went. My brain always instinctively guided my fingers towards those eight properly ordered letters.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce our final shows. We’ve had an incredible run largely thanks to all of you incredible people, but we’ve decided to bring it to a close. It has truly been amazing to share our music with y'all onstage and off. On sale 7/27 @EXIT_IN pic.twitter.com/xIueVwV3KE — Diarrhea Planet (@DiarrheaPlanet) July 23, 2018

