Membership Diary of a Hitman: Summer 2025 An entry from the private diary of a hitman, in which he ruminates on his struggle to maintain friendships. By Winston Lemond October 17, 2025, 12:17pm Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Tagged:Diary of a Hitman, friendship, The Reasons To Be Cheerful Issue Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) 3 New Hip-Hop & R&B Songs You Must Hear This Week (10/17/25) 7 hours ago By Caleb Catlin Roibu/Getty Images Birds Are Picky About Which Cars They Poop On. Is Yours on the List? 7 hours ago By Luis Prada LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 9: Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Paul Stanley of American glam metal band Kiss perform on stage at Wembley Arena on their 'Unmasked' concert tour, on September 9th 1980 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns) Remembering Ace Frehley: 5 of The Spaceman’s Best KISS Songs 7 hours ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher Nataniil/Getty Images Scientists Have a New Theory About Aliens, and It Actually Makes Sense 7 hours ago By Luis Prada