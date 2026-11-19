For more than 200 years, the Catholic Church in Murcia, Spain, had an uncanny track record of praying for rain and getting exactly what it asked for.

Church records from 1600 to 1836 show that the daily chance of significant rainfall was 71% higher when the church had prayed for rain sometime in the previous month. Researchers from Yale and the University of Murcia investigated this remarkable success rate in a study published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics.

Videos by VICE

As it happens, Murcia’s weather had a few tricks of its own.

After the rain stops in Murcia, the chances of another downpour keep dropping for about two months. But the longer a drought drags on, themore likely rain becomes again. The church generally waited until things were getting desperate before organizing prayers, usually accompanied by elaborate processions and religious relics. By then, the weather was already working in its favor.

The prayers also continued until rain finally arrived, giving the church an impressive record of answered requests. Way back in the day, if you lived through a terrible drought, watched the local clergy organize a procession, and saw rain arrive a few days later — you’d probably be convinced, too.

A Church’s Prayers Were Followed by a 71% Higher Chance of Rain. Scientists Found Out Why.

The actual probabilities were far less impressive. On an ordinary day, the chance of significant rainfall was around 0.2%, climbing to about 0.35% after a prayer. Researchers also checked rainfall reports kept separately by the town council. When the church lost its authority to collect taxes in 1837 and organized far fewer prayers, the rain continued at the same rate.

And Murcia wasn’t unique. The team examined records from 1,208 ethnic groups worldwide and found that communities in regions where rain becomes more likely during prolonged droughts were 47% more likely to practice rain rituals.

There’s also the question of what these apparent successes did for religious authority. The researchers had previously examined how the church and civil leaders in Murcia used rain prayers to maintain their influence. If the people leading your community seem capable of ending a drought, you’re probably going to listen when they have something to say about other things, too.

The study can’t tell us what the clergy believed about their own success, or settle any questions about the power of prayer. But it helps explain why people kept coming back to these rituals for centuries. From where they stood, the evidence that prayer worked was falling straight out of the sky.