Did a New Plants vs Zombies Game Just Leak?

Every time I hear the name Plants vs Zombies, it takes me back to a simpler time. Back when Flash and Shockwave games were still a thing, and PC gaming for me wasn’t really a big deal. But PvZ?

Well, that was a game I played until my hands hurt. And if recent reports are any indication, I may be right back to that life.

Videos by VICE

Plants vs. Zombies Replanted could be on the way

Thanks to GameRant reporting on some digging by Dealabs, it was discovered that the new title will be called Plants vs. Zombies Replanted. A fitting title for obvious reasons. They’ve also claimed that “according to the data we’ve collected, Plants vs. Zombies Replanted will land on October 23, 2025“.

That’s pretty soon, but given that it’s a revival of a game that isn’t particularly large, it’s plausible. While the report doesn’t provide any clues as to how the game will play, it could revert to the original games and function as a straightforward tower defense game—my ideal version—or it could be more like the Garden Warfare games and be more action-oriented. I loved the tower defense aspect of it because those games always felt more strategic.

Price-wise, Dealabs is reporting that Plants vs. Zombies Replanted “will be offered at €19.99, both on PC and consoles (PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch)“. That comes out to about $23 USD. Not a bad price for a game being revived from that era.

But it also remains to be seen precisely how it’s handled from a monetization and content standpoint. Unfortunately, when we see a game that cheap, this has to come to mind. I hope that the game is left clear of that, but we’ll see what happens later this fall if everything comes to fruition.