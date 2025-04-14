Did Aliens Really Turn These Soviet Soldiers to Stone?

A declassified Cold War-era CIA file is gaining attention for reporting a disturbing occurrence: aliens turning soldiers into stone.

The document—which was allegedly a 250-page KBG report—detailed an unreal interaction between Soviet soldiers and a UFO. According to the report, the Soviet soldiers were conducting a training exercise in Ukraine when they came into contact with a “low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer.” Upon noticing the UFO, one of the soldiers fired a missile at it, causing it to crash on the ground.

Rookie mistake.

​​“It fell to Earth not far away, and five short humanoids with ‘large heads and large black eyes’ emerged from it,” the report claimed, quoting eyewitness accounts.

Following the crash, the supposed aliens “merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape,” according to the only two surviving soldiers.

“In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light,” the report stated. “At that very instant, 23 soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into … stone poles.”

“Only two soldiers who stood in the shade and were less exposed to the luminous explosion survived.”

The document also included photos of the aftermath, some of which are “a horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures, a picture that makes one’s blood freeze,” an American agent said.

Furthermore, the KGB—which was the Committee for State Security in the Soviet Union at the time—allegedly transported the alien craft to a secret military base in Moscow where they studied the craft. In doing so, they learned that the light was able to turn living cells into something like limestone, The Post reported.

“If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” the report concludes. “The Aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions. They can stand up for themselves if attacked.”

So… Did This Really Happen?

Now, the only saving grace here is that a national security contributor and former CIA agent reassured the public—via NewsNation—that the report wasn’t written by the agency.

“This is not a document that the CIA originated,” the former agent Tracy Walder said.

What’s more? Apparently, it actually came from an open-source service called Foreign Broadcast Information Service. So, really, there’s no telling if any of the information is accurate.

Either way, I think I’d rather live in ignorant bliss.