Did Chance The Rapper Just Tease a New Project?

You can never really guess what Chance The Rapper has up his sleeves. Today, he took to Twitter and Facebook to post a picture of what looks to be a new mixtape. The photo features a painting of him, wearing a baseball cap that just has the number “3” on it. Along with the photo, he posted an accompanying link to chanceraps.com, which leads to a larger version of the picture and a place to buy 10 posters for $20, as well as tweeting the hashtag #chance3. Unless Chance has decided to become a sole visual artist and each poster is a different piece of a larger picture, all signs are pointing to a surprise Chance project coming in the very near future. The only question is when it’s coming.