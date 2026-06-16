Did Disney Quietly Cut a ‘Toy Story 2’ Casting Couch Joke From Newer Versions?

Following the release of Toy Story 4 in 2019, Disney reissued the previous three films in the series on home video in 4K resolution. What didn’t come along for the ride this time around was an end-credits sequence from Toy Story 2 that was presented as an outtake from the movie. Evidently, the so-called deleted scene was added to new prints about a month after the film’s initial theatrical run. Some DVD releases included it as a special feature, but it appeared during the closing credits on the Blu-ray version.

In the scene in question, Tom Hanks’s Woody approaches the prospector character Stinky Pete (as voiced by Kelsey Grammer), only to find him sweet-talking a couple of Barbie dolls. “And so you two are absolutely identical?” Pete asks the girls as he corners them inside his display box. He even grabs one of them by the hand at one point while promising that he could get them a part in Toy Story 3. Pete quickly lets go of the girl when he realizes that he’s being filmed, however.

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Disney Removed This Awkward ‘Toy Story 2’ Scene From Modern Releases

“I’m sorry, are we back?” Pete says, while it starts to dawn on him that he just got caught being a creep. “Oh, alright, girls, lovely talking with you. Yes, any time you’d like some tips on acting, I’d be glad to chat with you.” The two then look at each other awkwardly as Pete rushes them out. You can check out the complete sequence for yourself below.

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Interestingly, in the more recent releases, that little casting-couch gag is nowhere to be found. Disney didn’t issue a statement explaining the omission, but it was speculated that the rise of the #MeToo movement was behind it. John Lasseter, who directed the first two Toy Story movies, had been accused of sexual misconduct himself prior to the reissues and parted ways with Disney in 2018 as a result. The offending scene is also absent from the Disney+ version of Toy Story 2 that’s currently available on the streamer.