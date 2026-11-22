Eagles are so good at hunting that they’ve gotten cocky and think they can take on rather large prey.

They are, unfortunately, correct in that assumption, as research published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology found talon marks scratched deep into baboon bones, suggesting that eagles had recently lifted and killed baboons weighing up to 60 pounds when it was previously thought that eagles couldn’t lift nonhuman primates that weighed more than 29 pounds.

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This was the conventional wisdom that made researchers believe that early hominins were safe from aerial threats. Then researchers led by Catherine Hobaiter and Nathaniel Dominy headed into the sandstone cliffs of Chad’s Ennedi Plateau to study olive baboons and accidentally uncovered a grim crime scene.

Scientists Found Evidence That Early Humans May Have Been Prey for Giant Birds

The team found baboons’ skulls punctured through the eye sockets and shoulder blades raked with talon marks. Almost all the victims were adult males, some as heavy as 58 pounds, which fits in the weight class of early human relatives like the world-famous Lucy.

We like to imagine early human ancestors as dominating the landscape, only being brought down by larger beasts with sharp teeth or large, powerful legs. We do not imagine them being carried away by birds the way a socialite’s chihuahua might be carried off by a big bird.

None of the researchers witnessed these attacks, but they didn’t need to, since the bone damage clearly paints a picture of eagles with a taste for baboons. Historically speaking, the only raptor victim in our family tree was the famous Taung Child, which made some new headlines of its own this week.

The Taung Child only weighed in at around 22 pounds. Researchers used to be skeptical that an eagle or similarly large bird had been able to lift it. Now we have clear evidence that such a bird absolutely could have made off with the Taung Child.

All of this changes how we see our early ancestors. We know they had to be on the lookout for, say, large ferocious cats, but how do our concepts of their movements and group dynamics change now that we are pretty certain they also had to dodge aerial ambushers?