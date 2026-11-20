One of the many ways GTA 6 makes its world feel so vibrant and real is that players can, like many people in real life, scroll through social media on Jason or Lucia’s phone. And if they do, they may see a story about a certain group whose activities have been banned all around Leonida.

For anyone wondering who this group is and what they have done to earn such censure – furries. It’s furries, and the player can choose to help them evade the police.

Videos by VICE

There’s even a commercial on TV about it – paid for by the Anti-Furry Association

In addition to seeing social media posts about the ban, taking a moment to watch some TV can also introduce players to the “Anti-Furry Association”, who are behind the anti-furry legislation which apparently has passed in Leonida. But the furry community in Leonida aren’t letting these new laws change their minds, despite the pressure from the governor of Leonida himself, who said there needs to be “protection from this woke plague”.

Police brutality against furries was not on my bucket list for GTA 6 but here we are 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kzagxflhn5 — Nemsk (@nemskyt) November 20, 2026

GTA 6 Has Banned Furries, and Yes, There’s an Entire Side Quest About It

The Anti-Furry Association ad tells the player that “furry activity of any kind” is now illegal, and people must report any “suspicious activity” they see. Even certain language is banned, including “hewwo” and “uwu”. But it gets more intense from there. Licensed hunters are permitted to take action against anyone wearing a furry suit, and as they drive around, players can see furries being caught by the police.

In response, the furry community in GTA 6 has formed the “Furverts”, an underground group dedicated to holding onto their right to express themselves exactly as they want. Characters featured in this group include Chase – dressed as a fox – and his friends, Apex and Spirit. Apex dresses as a lioness, while Spirit appears in traditional clothes, although it sounds like he wears a blue squirrel costume when the mood strikes. Players can see him wearing a blue bandana and matching furry shoes and gloves.

The Furverts are also part of an optional side quest the player can take on while driving around Leonida. Playing as either Lucia or Jason, players can stumble upon Chase being cornered by the police, a helicopter circling overhead that shines its spotlight right on him. The player can choose to help Chase, which – after successfully rescuing him – starts a side quest where they can also help out Apex and Spirit.

Since releasing worldwide on November 19, GTA 6 has been racking up the rave reviews. A ban on furries is just one unique, unexpected side quest that players can dive into, which is undoubtedly part of what has earned the game so much praise.